2 Upcoming Renault Cars In India You Should Know About

The new-gen Renault Triber and Duster will be introduced in the Indian market in 2025-2026. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Renault cars

Renault is continuously working to launch the next-generation Triber and the much-awaited new Duster in the Indian market. Here is what to expect from these upcoming Renault cars in India.

1. New-Gen Triber

First launched in 2019 across the country, the Renault Triber is the most affordable seven-seater MPV, available at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, the company has introduced the 2024 Triber with minor upgrades. The MPV is expected to receive a new generation, which will arrive in 2025-2026. As of now, the information is scarce about the new-gen Triber. It is likely to receive a new design and platform and an updated interior with a list of new features.

2. Next-Gen Renault Duster

The next-gen Duster was first unveiled in the global market in December 2023. The iteration of this compact SUV is likely to launch in the Indian market in the coming years. The third-gen Renault Duster looks more rugged and has adopted the latest design language, like the Bigster concept. Featuring a sculpted body, the upcoming Duster will come equipped with LED tail lamps and Y-shaped LED DRLs. In addition, it will sport flared wheel arches.

Dimensionally, the Next-Gen Renault Duster stands 4,350 mm in length, 1,660 mm in height and 1,810 mm in width. Furthermore, the SUV will be 14 mm bigger in length as compared to its predecessor. The new-gen Renault Duster will sport an additional legroom of 30 mm. It will be available in 5- and 7-seating configurations. The boot of the upcoming Duster will get a wider opening, making it easier to load luggage. The new-generation model will feature an increased boot capacity of up to 472 litres compared to its predecessor. In addition, the upcoming Duster will boast a ground clearance of 217 mm.

Inside the cabin, the SUV will have a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. These features will be offered on all the variants, excluding the base-spec ‘Essential’ variant. Other key interior features include a 6-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system and wireless charging.

Mechanically, the new Renault Duster will sport a self-charging hybrid system. It will be available in a 138 bhp, 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine with a dual electric motor setup and a 1.2 kWh battery. The second engine option will be a 128 bhp, 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol with a 48V system and a 0.9 kWh battery. It will get five driving modes, including Eco, Auto, Off-Road, Mud/Sand and Snow.