2 Upcoming New Gen Hyundai & Kia Cars In India

Hyundai and Kia are set to introduce next-gen Venue and Seltos in 2025. Both SUVs will feature new designs, new tech and expansive engines

South Korean automotive giants, Hyundai and Kia, are gearing up to launch two highly anticipated models in the Indian market – the next-gen Venue and the new Seltos. The current-gen models have been immensely popular, and the upcoming versions promise to elevate the compact SUV segment with stylish design and enhanced performance. Let’s delve into what we can expect from these exciting models.

1. Next-gen Hyundai Venue

Hyundai is set to launch the next-gen Venue in 2025. This revamped compact SUV will sport a bold new design, featuring a split headlamp setup, a prominent grille, and a big front bumper. The rear end will be adorned with sleek, horizontally-placed two-piece LED tail lamps.

Inside, the 2025 Hyundai Venue will offer a premium cabin with leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and improved front seat headrests. A larger touchscreen infotainment system will take centre stage, and the SUV will be equipped with advanced Level 2 ADAS features, such as lane assist, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and auto high beam.

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Hybrid SUV Could Be Offered With Multiple Powertrains

Mechanically, the new Venue will be powered by three engine options – a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, or 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

2. New-gen Kia Seltos

Kia’s popular Seltos SUV is set for a major update. Recently spotted testing in India, the 2025 Seltos was heavily camouflaged, revealing a few details. The most noticeable change is the new, vertically stacked LED tail lamps with distinctive extensions. The front end will also see a redesign, with fresh bumpers, a revised grille, and new headlamp and fog light designs. It will also receive new ORVMs.

Also Read: Kia Syros Compact SUV Interior Teased Revealing New Features

While interior details are scarce, we expect the new-gen Kia Seltos to receive new features in the cabin. Powertrain options are likely to include the current 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, along with a new 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid. Once launched in 2025, the new Seltos will compete with the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and Tata Curvv.