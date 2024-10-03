2 Upcoming MG Cars You Should Know About

MG Motors has already lined up the next models for the Indian market with the facelift of the Gloster and the Astor being prepared for launch in early 2025

In this article, we will be looking at the 2 upcoming launches from MG Motors India which are the Gloster facelift and the Astor facelift.

1. MG Gloster Facelift

MG Motors will be launching the Gloster facelift before the end of the year. The new SUV is expected to get major changes in terms of design and interiors. As per spy shots, the interior reveals a more premium cabin which is borrowed from the LDV 90. It gets a new dashboard, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, and newly designed AC vents.

It will also be offered with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, 12-way adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, electric tailgate, 360-degree camera, level 2 ADAS and ventilated seats among others. The Gloster facelift will share its overall design with the LDV 90 and offer a more muscular exterior look. The alloy wheels on the model are also all new along with the redesigned tail lamps.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Bookings Open In India, Boasts 332 Km Range

Mechanically, the MG Gloster facelift will continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 159 BHP and 370 Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel that makes 213 BHP and 480 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Gloster’s rivals will include the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and Thar Roxx. Pricing-wise, the Gloster facelift is expected to be priced around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. MG Astor Facelift

The redesigned MG Astor looks rather appealing in its new form as it has already been launched overseas and MG will be bringing the same model over to our shores. The SUV’s front bumper has been changed, and it now has a diamond mesh grille. It is flanked by reprofiled headlights and newly designed air dams along with the skid plate.

Also Read: MG Hector Snowstorm & Astor Blackstorm Launched From Rs. 13.44 Lakh

The alloy wheels differ from those found on the current Astor. The rear alterations are limited to the new design of the LED taillights, silver garnished bumpers, rear wiper, enlarged roof spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp, and a shark fin antenna.

On the interior of the international model, it receives a new dashboard compared to the India-spec Astor and a brand-new central console that holds a new gear lever. The Astor has an all-black interior with two displays and a three-spoke steering wheel.

At the moment, the Astor in India comes powered by the 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 110PS and 140Nm of torque and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol unit that makes 140PS and 220Nm of torque. MG offers a five-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a CVT automatic transmission options.

Currently, the MG Astor starts from Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) but upon its launch, we don’t expect the prices of the car to rise drastically as MG has to keep up with competition from the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, VW Taigun, and Toyota Hyryder.