2 Upcoming Maruti Premium SUVs You Should Know (1 ICE & 1 EV)

Over the last two years, Maruti Suzuki has been expanding its SUV portfolio rapidly and the perseverance has paid off as it is currently the best-selling SUV manufacturer in the country. To further strengthen its lineup, two new models – one IC-engined and the other electrified -will be added next and here we have explained about them:

1. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been well received by customers since its market debut last year and it is currently one of the top-selling models in its segment. The midsize SUV segment has the knack for carmakers adding a third row to their existing five-seaters to appeal to a wider range of consumers, and Maruti Suzuki could join the bandwagon.

The seven-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara could launch in late 2024 or in early 2025 and it could be available as a six-seater as well. Speculations indicate that the three-row Grand Vitara may get minor exterior and interior changes to differentiate itself from its five-seater sibling while a 1.5L mild-hybrid K15C petrol and a 1.5L strong hybrid three-cylinder petrol sourced from Toyota could be carried over.

2. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

At the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2023, Suzuki unveiled the more evolved version of the eVX concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. It will become the first all-electric SUV from the brand and will likely make its global debut in its production form later next year.

It will be produced in India and thus the domestic market launch can be expected in early 2025. The five-seater will be underpinned by Toyota’s 27PL and apparently, it will spawn a Toyota sibling for the local and international markets. It will be equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack, which should be claimed capable of around 550 km driving range on a single charge.

It will compete against the forthcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Kia Seltos EV, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra XUV.e8 and will be retailed in single and dual electric motor setups abroad. It will be the most advanced Maruti Suzuki SUV ever made upon launch.