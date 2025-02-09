Maruti Suzuki and Toyota set to launch new 4×4 mid-size SUVs with three-row seating for family-oriented customers this year

Following the Grand Vitara in 2022 and the Jimny in 2023, Maruti Suzuki will launch its third 4×4 SUV this year. Codenamed Maruti Y17, it will be a three-row version of the Grand Vitara. Although the Y17 will be a derivative of the Grand Vitara, it won’t entirely look like one.

Spy shots suggest that Maruti Suzuki has worked on a new design for the Y17 to help it distinguish from the Grand Vitara and position it as a more premium model. The three-row model will likely feature design cues borrowed from Maruti Suzuki’s first electric car – the e Vitara.

Its daytime running lights could have a pattern similar to those of the e Vitara, but unlike the EV, it will have a split headlamp setup, with the DRLs positioned on the top and the low- and high-beam lights integrated into the bumper.

Being a longer, three-row model, the Y17 would naturally have a bigger rear quarter glass, which will give the third-row passengers a greater sense of space. Inside, Maruti Suzuki could use higher quality materials and offer better features such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a power adjustable driver’s seat, and a driver’s knee airbag.

The Y17 will likely be available in mild-hybrid and full-hybrid variants, both with different 1.5-litre petrol engines under the hood. The former’s engine should produce 75.8 kW (102 hp) and 136.8 Nm of torque and the latter’s 68 kW (91 hp) and 122 Nm of torque. The full-hybrid variant may use a 59 kW (79 hp)/141 Nm AC synchronous motor to assist the engine, leading to a system output of 85 kW (!14 hp). An AWD system is expected only in the mild-hybrid variant, though.

The Maruti Y17 could be unveiled by the middle of 2025. It would have a Toyota version as well, possibly with changes like a different grille, distinctive headlamps, and unique bumpers. Toyota Kirloskar Motor should unveil it shortly after the Maruti Y17. Maruti Suzuki will manufacture both models at its upcoming plant in Kharkhoda (Haryana).