2 Upcoming Mahindra Electric SUVs That Are Spied Already

Mahindra is expected to launch the XUV.e8 based on the XUV700 towards the end of next year and it could be followed by the BE.05

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning a huge product assault in the near future and it was previewed via concepts last year. In early 2023, the brand introduced the XUV400 electric SUV and in the future, the zero-emission vehicles will come under XUV.e and BE sub-brands and they will be underpinned by the dedicated skateboard platform called INGLO (IN for India and GLO for Global).

1. Mahindra XUV.e8:

The concepts unveiled in August 2022 were BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09 under the BE sub-brand while XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 flew the flag for the XUV.e sub-brand. Mahindra went as far as revealing their tentative launch timeline and dimensions as well as other information for almost all of the concepts. Each will be positioned in a different segment across different price ranges.

It is no secret that the Mahindra XUV.e8 will be the first to arrive by the end of next year. Over the last few months, we have seen camouflaged test mules of the XUV700 as it could be munching miles with an electric powertrain, although no official confirmation has been made yet. The concept measures a length of 4,740 mm, a width of 1,900 mm and a height of 1,760 mm.

Compared to the regular ICE XUV700, it has larger proportions. However, the final production model could be an updated version of the XUV700 in terms of design as opposed to the futuristic styling philosophy found in the concept. It could have a claimed driving range of over 500 km and will rival the upcoming Tata Curvv EV and Harrier EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX and Toyota’s midsize EV amongst others.

2. Mahindra BE.05:

Spotted testing a few times in the last couple of weeks, the test mules of the Mahindra BE.05 stay true to the design of the concept with some conventional elements inside and out. Mahindra claims that the concept is a Sports Electric Vehicle and it measures 4,370 mm long, 1,900 wide and stands 1,635 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,775 mm.

It will sit on the INGLO platform and will be launched by the middle of this decade. Expect the claimed driving range to be over 600 km on a single charge.