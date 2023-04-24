2 Upcoming Hyundai SUVs You Should Know – Launch Details

Hyundai will launch the Exter micro SUV next in India and it will likely be followed by the Creta facelift in early 2024

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will bring two all-new SUVs to the domestic market in the near future. Last year, the second largest car producer in the country introduced the new generation Tucson and the facelifted Venue. Both have been well received by customers and are based on the same Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy.

The styling language can also be found in the recently launched new-gen Verna. Earlier this year, Hyundai also launched the mid-life facelifts for the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. In September 2022, the Venue N Line came to the fore, just a year after the debut of the i20 N Line. Up next, Hyundai will introduce the Exter micro SUV in India.

1. Hyundai Exter:

The name of an all-new upcoming micro SUV internally codenamed Ai3 was released only a few days ago. Dubbed the Exter, it will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. It will make its global debut in the coming months before reaching showrooms around August or September 2023. The five-seater will take design inspiration from the Casper.

With that said, it will have its unique design cues too. The exterior will comprise a split headlamp cluster, newly designed LED Daytime Running Lights, wide air intake, tall pillars as the Grand i10 Nios, wraparound tail lamps, side body cladding, faux skid plates at the front and rear, etc.

The Hyundai Exter will derive power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine developing around 84 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque and it will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. The 1.0L turbo three-cylinder petrol engine could also be offered. It makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. Whether it will be reserved for an N Line variant or not is yet unknown.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta is one of the highly anticipated launches in India. It is expected to enter the market in early 2024 with a host of revisions inside and out compared to the existing model. In addition, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine kicking out 160 PS will also likely be part of the package.