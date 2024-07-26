2 Upcoming Hyundai Midsize SUVs In India You Should Know

Hyundai India is set to expand its SUV lineup with two new models in the midsize segment, the Creta EV and the Alcazar

As India’s second most popular manufacturer, second only to Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai is set to introduce two new models in the midsize SUV segment soon. They are the facelifted Alcazar and the Creta EV.

1. Hyundai Creta EV

The Hyundai Creta EV will be an all-electric version of the highly popular midsize SUV, the Creta. This new electric SUV will compete with the Tata Nexon EV and Maruti eVX. While retaining the overall design of its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, the Creta EV will feature updates such as a blanked-out grille and aero-optimized wheels.

Inside, the Creta EV is expected to come with a new 2-spoke steering wheel with a circular hub and a drive mode selector stalk on the steering column. Spy images reveal that it will be equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera, boosting its tech appeal.

Reports suggest that the Creta EV will share its electric powertrain with the entry-level Kona EV, featuring a front-mounted electric motor and a 45 kWh battery pack. As Hyundai’s first made-in-India electric car, the Creta EV is set to launch by early 2025 and is expected to be priced between Rs. 22 lakh and Rs. 26 lakh.

2. Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai plans to unveil the facelifted Alcazar SUV in September, building on its original launch in 2021. Recent spy shots indicate significant updates to its exterior styling, including a sleek all-black grille design, new dual-projector LED headlights, and refreshed alloy wheels.

Inside, the facelifted Alcazar will feature a modernized cabin layout similar to the latest Creta, with dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation. It will continue to offer both six and seven-seater configurations, with features like ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control.

The addition of Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) will enhance safety features. Powering options will remain unchanged, with efficient 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines paired with manual and automatic transmission choices.