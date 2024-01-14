2 Upcoming EVs From Maruti Suzuki You Should Know About

With the demand for electric vehicles increasing every day, it is not a surprise if we see more manufacturers wanting a piece of action for themselves

In this article, we look at 2 products from the Indo-Japanese manufacturer that will be launching in India and both the customers as well as the competitors have a keen eye on them.

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The Maruti Suzuki eVX was spotted testing multiple times in India and Europe, which goes to say that it is approaching the production version as it is expected to be launched in 2024 itself. The eVX will be manufactured in India for both the Indian and international markets. A rebadged version will also make its way under the Toyota brand.

Currently, we do not have information on the platform architecture or the battery technology, but we do know that it will be an all-new EV-only architecture that will be supplied to Toyota as well, and the battery will be a 60kWh unit. The drivable range of this electric SUV is expected to be in the ballpark of 550 km on a single charge which is quite impressive.

The architecture supports front-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive configurations so there may be an all-wheel drive variant also that can be offered. It gets a closed-off front grille with sleek LED headlights, Y-shaped LED DRLs, prominent black cladding on the bumper, wide air inlet, horizontal LED lighting element, a slightly sloping roofline, black finished pillars, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, wireless charging.

2. Maruti Suzuki Compact Electric hatchback:

The second product would be an affordable electric hatchback which will rival the Tata Tiago EV and the MG Comet EV. It will be based on the eWX concept that was unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show. Currently, Suzuki Motor has set up a battery joint venture plant with Denso and Toshiba for its hybrids and tied up with BYD for supply of blade cells for its upcoming eVX-based mid-size electric SUV, but it is not clear who the battery supplier will be for K-EV.

The details about the battery and motor are not revealed yet but we expect the range to be on par with the competition which is around 200-250 km for the top-spec long-range models. It is expected to be based on an all-new skateboard platform which is modular and will be highly localized to keep the costs in check.