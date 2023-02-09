2 Upcoming Affordable SUVs In India You Must Know – Hyundai, Tata

Capitalising on the popularity of the compact SUV segment, Hyundai and Tata will launch new models this year

The compact and midsize SUV segments have become very popular in recent years and they have witnessed increased participation from automakers. Hyundai is expected to launch a brand new micro SUV this year while the Punch CNG is also waiting to be launched. Here we have talked about these two upcoming compact SUVs that are expected to make a big impact:

1. Hyundai Micro SUV:

Later this calendar year (around the festive season), Hyundai is expected to enter into the micro SUV segment with an all-new offering. It will reportedly be based on the modified version of the platform found in the Grand i10 Nios and will likely derive power from a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that does duty in the Grand i10, Venue and Aura.

The powertrain will be paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The exterior of the upcoming Hyundai Ai3 will be inspired by the Casper sold in the international markets and it has already been spotted testing a few times. On the outside, a split headlamp cluster, H-shaped LED DRLs, angular LED tail lamp design, newly designed alloy wheels, etc will be available.

The Hyundai Ai3 micro SUV will have an overall length of around 3.8 metres and it will have a longer wheelbase compared to the Casper. The interior will be packed with features including a touchscreen infotainment system with connected tech, automatic climate control, a sunroof, adjustable headrests, multiple airbags, a layered dashboard and so on.

2. Tata Punch CNG:

Tata Motors unveiled the Punch CNG and Altroz CNG at the 2023 Auto Expo last month in Greater Noida. Both will go on sale sometime this year and they feature India’s first twin-cylinder technology. The large 60L CNG tank has been ditched in favour of two cylinders positioned parallel to each other having 30L volume each.

The new arrangement will not sacrifice the bootspace and the spare wheel is positioned underneath the boot floor. The familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine will be utilised. Compared to most of the affordable CNGs available in the market, the Punch CNG is capable of starting even in CNG mode.