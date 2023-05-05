2 Upcoming 450 cc Royal Enfield Bikes In India: Key Details

Royal Enfield will soon debut its all-new 450cc engine in India with the launch of two new motorcycles – Himalayan 450 and neo-retro roadster

Royal Enfield is all set to expand an all-new line-up of bikes derived from a brand-new 450cc engine. The Indian brand already has multiple models based on the 350cc and 650cc platforms. Now an altogether new 450cc range will sit between the existing models.

Going the typical Royal Enfield way, this engine will be introduced in multiple models and two of them are already confirmed. Let’s have a look at the 2 Upcoming 450 cc Royal Enfield Bikes in India.

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

Royal Enfield has been working on the all-new Himalayan for a very long time and we have come across a plethora of spy images. Putting an end to this teasing, the new-gen Himalayan 450 will soon make a global debut, sometime in the second half of 2023. It will be powered by the new 450cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, putting out an estimated power output of 35 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque.

The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of equipment, an all LED lighting setup, 21-inch wire-spoke rims, a new instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, dual channel ABS and USD forks at the front amongst others will be a part of the package.

2. New Royal Enfield 450cc Roadster:

Spied testing a couple of times on Indian soil, the new roadster-styled motorcycle will utilize the same frame as the new-gen Himalayan 450. Even the 450cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine will be a straight lift-off from the Himalayan and the power output will also remain more or less the same.

However, we expect a good amount of changes to the power delivery as well as the gear ratios, in order to suit the street-oriented behaviour of the motorcycle. Talking about the design, the neo-retro design comprises a round headlamp, a not-so-muscular round tank, rear-set footpegs and minimalistic bodywork at the sides. It will get cast alloy wheels shod with tubeless street-biased tyres. The equipment list will be quite similar to that of the new-gen Himalayan 450.