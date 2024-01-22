2 Soon-Launching SUV Coupes To Wait For – Tata & Toyota

Tata will launch the Curvv in the coming months while the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is also expected to launch in H1 2024

By the end of this year, Mahindra will bring in the XUV.e8 while the Citroen C3X is also under development for 2024. Before the arrival of the duo with coupe-ish roofline, Maruti Suzuki and Tata will introduce models of similar body type and here we have explained about them:

1. Tata Curvv:

Based on the concept unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Tata Curvv will be positioned in the midsize SUV segment with a coupe-styled roof that will set it apart from the rest of the competition. The Curvv will be the only new brand introduced by the homegrown manufacturer in India this calendar year but the existing nameplates have already been getting big updates or electrified.

The Tata Curvv will arrive as an electric model first and the ICE version will join the fray later. It will be the second model to sit on the Acti.ev platform and chances are that it could get a single- and dual-motor configuration in an expansive range. Expect the claimed driving range to go over 500 km on a single charge.

Upon arrival, it will become the new flagship electric offering from the third largest car producer in the country. But later this year, the Harrier EV will be launched as well. The equipment list will have several commonalities with the recently launched Nexon EV and Level 2 ADAS tech is also expected to be available.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, a badge engineered iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, is set to be unveiled in the upcoming months in the domestic market. Waiting to enter the compact SUV segment, it will have a coupe-like roofline as its donor. It will be equipped with either a 1.2L petrol or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine as the Fronx.

The feature lineup is expected to closely mirror that of the Fronx as it will comprise a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control system, heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system, six airbags in the top-end variants, push button start/stop, and so on.