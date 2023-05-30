2 Soon-Launching Mahindra SUVs You Should Know About

Mahindra Thar five-door and XUV300 facelift are expected to launch with significant updates upon their respective arrival

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to launch a slew of new SUVs across different segments of the ICE and EV market over the next few years. Earlier this year, Mahindra introduced the XUV400 electric SUV and over the next year or so, the brand is expected to launch two new ICE SUVs. Here we have explained both of them:

1. Mahindra Thar Five-Door:

Mahindra is expected to host the global premiere of the five-door Thar in the coming months before its market launch in early 2024. It will compete against the soon-launching Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the upcoming five-door Force Gurkha. The five-door Thar will be positioned above the Jimny and it will likely be more practical than the existing three-door model.

The five-door Mahindra Thar has been caught testing multiple times on public roads already and it sticks by the same design philosophy as the existing model. The lifestyle SUV retains tall pillars, muscular wheel arches, upright elements and retro finishes like vertical grille slats and round-shaped headlamps but with extra room inside the cabin to accommodate more occupants.

It will have several commonalities with the Scorpio N on the mechanical front as both share the ladder frame chassis. As for the performance, the 2.2L mHawk turbo diesel and the 2.0L mStallion turbo petrol engines will more likely be utilised. The transmission options will include a six-speed MT and a six-speed AT. Whether a RWD variant will be offered or not is yet unknown and it may as well get the 1.5L diesel engine.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Mahindra XUV300 was spied testing for the first time a few days ago and it appears to be in its initial phase. We do expect the upcoming compact SUV to adorn a host of design changes while the ageing interior could get a significant update with the inclusion of a larger touchscreen and in-car connective features.

The homegrown SUV maker could employ new powertrains or the existing ones could be retained but no official confirmation has been made yet.