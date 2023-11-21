2 Popular Sedans To Get New Generations Next Year – Amaze & Dzire

Two of the top-selling compact sedans in the Indian market, Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze, are set to get a new generation model next year

The recent rise in the popularity of SUVs in the Indian market has definitely made a dent in the sales figures for sedans. While the mid-size premium sedans are the most affected, the affordable compact sedans are still selling in good numbers. So, the two most popular compact sedans in India are due for a new generation model and the updated models are expected to launch next year.

Let’s have a look at the details of the upcoming New-Gen Honda Amaze and New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The launch of the 4th-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will be accompanied by the debut of the new-gen Dzire in the Indian market. While the details about the upcoming new model are scarce, we have a fair idea about the Swift and the same specs will likely be replicated to the Dzire. The design will be updated along with a new layout for the interiors and a host of additions in terms of features and equipment.

Under the hood, it will use a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated Z12E petrol engine, mated to a CVT gearbox and will also get the hybrid option. The fuel efficiency figures will also go up and so will the price. The launch of the Swift is scheduled for next year in India and we expect the Dzire to debut around the same timeline.

2. New-Gen Honda Amaze

The current generation Honda Amaze was launched in the year 2018 and the first mid-life facelift model arrived in 2021. The third generation model of the compact sedan is in the development phase and it will be introduced internationally in 2024. The car will be based on the heavily updated version of the existing PF2 platform. The familiar 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a manual and CVT gearbox will be retained for the Indian market. It produces 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of dimensions, the sedan will continue to measure just below the 4-metre mark. The new-gen Amaze will follow the brand’s latest design direction, inspired by the City and the international spec Accord. In addition to this, we expect a new cabin layout and updated feature list including ADAS to be a part of the package.