2 Popular Sedans To Get New Generation Makeovers In India

The two popular sedans, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze are due for a generation change. Both the updated new-gen compact sedans will be launched in the year 2024

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is currently the best-selling compact sedan in the Indian market. It is followed by the Honda Amaze which usually stands at the second spot. The current generation models of both these compact sedans are a good 5-6 years old, however, they have received minor updates over the years in the form of facelifts. Now as we are almost halfway through 2023, it is time for these sedans for a generation change.

1. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Details

Maruti Suzuki will likely debut the Next-Gen Dzire by the first half of 2024. In addition to the exterior design changes, the updated sedan will get a new powertrain option i.e. a strong hybrid 1.2 litre 3 cylinder engine which will be very fuel efficient, returning more than 35 kmpl. Internally codenamed Z12E, the engine will use Toyota’s strong hybrid technology.

Once launched, it will become the most affordable strong hybrid vehicle in the country. The current 1.2 litre K12C petrol motor will be continued, with both petrol and CNG fuel options. Inside the cabin, the sedan will get more features like a larger infotainment display, connected car tech, heads-up display, semi-digital instrument cluster and more.

2. Next-Gen Honda Amaze: Details

The third generation of Honda Amaze is expected to debut in the second half of 2023. Last updated in 2021, the next-generation model will bring a host of changes to the compact sedan. The four-wheeler will be based on the updated version of the existing PF2 platform. This means that, in terms of length it will be similar to the current model, measuring just below 4 meters.

The powertrain package will also be familiar, comprising of 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine, putting out 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. The design language will be in line with the brand’s latest offerings, i.e. the latest City and Accord sold in international markets. Inside the cabin, the layout is bound to be refreshed along with a slew of new feature additions, in order to update it to the 2024 standards.