2 Popular Compact SUVs To Get Major Updates In India

Compact SUVs make up a major sales proportion in the Indian car market. Two of the top-selling models i.e. Nexon and Sonet will get a major update

Compact SUVs have taken over the market off-lately, eating up the sedan as well as hatchback space, specifically in the Indian automotive industry. Commanding sitting position, and high ground clearances are some of the stand-outs, along with the compact dimensions that make these four-wheelers a perfect choice for a variety of use cases. Some of the top-selling models received a facelift last year while others will soon get a major update. Let’s have a look at the 2 popular compact SUVs which will get major updates in India.

1. Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has been on the top of the sales chart for quite some time and is currently the segment leader. Launched in the year 2017 and last updated in 2020, the compact SUV has helped Tata Motors to regain momentum in the Indian market. The test mule of the 2023 facelift model, which will go on sale around August has been spotted multiple times on the roads.

As of now, it is confirmed that the updated model will have a design inspired by the Curvv Concept SUV which is ascertained from the snug fit camouflage reflecting its cuts and creases. The overall profile will remain the same, however, we can expect hefty changes to the front and rear ends. A single-piece LED DRL, main headlamp unit in the lower half and updated bumper complete the front profile.

Towards the back, the tail lamps will be new with a connecting LED strip and a sporty rear bumper. In addition to this, the interiors will receive the majority of updates such as a new 2-spoke steering wheel, an all-new fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree parking camera and a 10.25-inch infotainment display with the brand’s latest UI. The update will also likely bring the 1.2-litre tGDi engine to the table, along with the existing 1.5-litre diesel mill.

2. Kia Sonet

Slated for a launch by early 2024, the Sonet was the brand’s second product in the Indian market. Launched in 2020, the compact SUV has been a consistent seller for Kia, thus helping to establish its brand name in the country. The test mule of the Sonet Facelift was spotted in Korea last month, confirming its launch, as the rumour was floating for a very long time.

In terms of changes, the facelifted model will get a heavily revised front fascia with all-new headlamps, fog lamps and DRLs along with an updated front bumper to accommodate the new elements. The overall silhouette seems to be exactly the same and the rear profile will also get a few changes. The interiors will also get some minor tweaks along with the addition of new features. Apart from this, the powertrain package will remain exactly the same as the current model.