2 Next Big EVs From Mahindra & Tata – XEV 7e & Harrier EV

After relying on entry-level EVs for a few years, Mahindra and Tata Motors are now building an expansive range of premium EVs

Mahindra just launched the BE 6 and XEV 9e and has yet to kick off its deliveries while Tata Motors has been selling the Curvv.ev for a few months. In the coming months, the homegrown automakers will add two more premium models to their showrooms – the Mahindra XEV 7e and the Tata Harrier.ev.

The Mahindra XEV 7e, expected to go on sale in late 2025, will be a conventional SUV alternative to the Mahindra XEV 9e SUV-coupe. Packing up to seven seats, it would give customers looking for something like the Mahindra XUV700 a zero-emission option. The XEV 7e would feature a design similar to the XUV700 for the most part.

The electric model would differ mainly at the front, doing away with a radiator grille and featuring a closed surface instead. Moreover, it would have vertical headlamps, a full-width light strip (front), an illuminated brand logo (front), and unique alloy wheels featuring a more aerodynamic design.

Inside, the Mahindra XEV 7e could feature a high-tech dashboard, equipped with three 12.3-inch displays, including a touchscreen for the front passenger. Its steering wheel may have a two-spoke design, an illuminated logo, and a variable ratio for enhanced control. We also expect a panoramic sunroof with integrated ambient lighting. Mahindra may offer a 2+2+2 seating layout option with captain’s chairs in the middle row for customers prioritising comfort over absolute passenger capacity.

Mahindra will likely offer the XEV 7e in standard-range and long-range variants. The standard-range variant will likely feature a 59 kWh LFP battery pack chargeable at up to 140 kW, powering a 170 kW/380 Nm rear motor. The long-range variant may upgrade to a 79 kWh LFP battery pack that supports charging at up to 175 kW and also a 210 kW/380 Nm rear motor. The XEV 7e could have a range of approximately 500 km in the standard-range variant and around 600 km in the long-range variant.

As the name suggests, the Tata Harrier.ev is a derivative of the diesel-powered Tata Harrier. Set to arrive by March, the electric C-segment SUV has a slightly different styling with a closed upper grille, a more elegant lower grille, and 19-inch aero wheels. It also features a “.ev” logo on the front doors to communicate its electric identity. Inside, it has a predominantly white theme for a more upscale vibe but looks no different from the diesel model overall.

Tata Motors will offer the Harrier.ev in at least one configuration with a dual-motor AWD setup. The company says the two motors deliver a total torque of 500 Nm. In addition to AWD capability, the electric variant will have a few exclusive features, such as a summon mode, additional terrain response modes, vehicle-to-load (V2L), and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2L).