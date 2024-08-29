2 New Tata SUVs Launching In The Coming Weeks In India

Tata is gearing up to introduce the ICE Curvv and the Nexon CNG in the coming weeks to further strengthen its SUV portfolio

Tata is ruling the market with its products like the Nexon and Punch. To continue the momentum, it is planning to launch 2 more SUVs which may be game-changing.

1. Tata Curvv ICE

The Tata Curvv EV has been officially launched and although the ICE version was unveiled at the same event, its launch has been postponed to September 2. It features a front end which follows Tata’s latest design philosophy which was seen on the Nexon facelift, with the split headlamps, large bumpers, and LED DRLs.

The sides of the Curvv come with flush door handles and a new petal-shaped alloy wheel design. The highlight is the sloping C-pillar which gives the Curvv its Coupe SUV styling, and it has a rear spoiler integrated as well. The rear has an LED light bar running across the width of the car and a bigger rear bumper.

The interior details have not yet been unveiled, but it is expected to merge the design elements from both the Nexon and Harrier. The upcoming SUV coupe will be loaded to the gills and is expected to come equipped with advanced features, such as ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver’s seat, and dual digital screen setup. It will get a powered tailgate as well.

Mechanically, the Curvv ICE will be powered by a new 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol engine generating 123 bhp of power and 225 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT. We also have the diesel variant which will feature a 1.5-litre engine, churning out 115 bhp of power and 260 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

2. Tata Nexon CNG

That Tata Nexon CNG is nothing new as it was already showcased at the beginning of the year during the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. The model that was displayed at the expo was almost production-ready and the official details and pricing will be announced during the launch on September 2.

The most interesting attribute of this Nexon is that it will be India’s first CNG car that will run with a turbocharged petrol engine. Similar to other Tata CNG vehicles, the Nexon CNG will use a twin-cylinder setup to keep the tank capacity the same and at the same time, make sure not to eat into the boot space of the vehicle.

Previously during the unveil at the expo, the Nexon CNG was showcased with only a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, there are rumours that the Nexon CNG will be getting an AMT gearbox as well which makes it the 3rd model in the Tata lineup to have the CNG-AMT combo.

The Nexon i-CNG will be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbocharged engine which puts out 118bhp of power and 175Nm of torque while running on petrol. The output figures while running on CNG will be lower and the official numbers have not been revealed. All the other aspects of the design and features will remain the same making the Nexon i-CNG one of the most feature-loaded CNG cars in the market.