2 New SEAT Electric Scooters Unveiled Under VW’s SEAT MO Umbrella

SEAT MO is a new brand that was announced at the official inauguration of CASA SEAT, the new headquarter of the Spanish company which is located in Barcelona

SEAT, the popular Spanish automaker and a VW Group entity, has introduced two new electric scooters that will be sold under a new brand called SEAT MO. The new brand will be tasked with providing urban mobility solutions, while the two new scooters have been called SEAT MO eScooter 125 and SEAT MO eKickScooter 65.

The SEAT MO brand was announced at the inauguration of CASA SEAT, the new headquarters of the Spanish automaker that is based in Barcelona. The SEAT MO will help the Spanish carmaker consolidate its position in the urban mobility segment. The inaugural event was also used to introduce the SEAT MO eScooter 125 and SEAT MO eKickScooter 65.

The SEAT MO eScooter 125 is the company’s first-ever electric two-wheeler that has been developed to simplifying urban commuting. It is powered by a 9 kW electric motor that is mounted on the rear wheel.

The electric motor outputs a maximum torque of 240 Nm, which is enough to help the scooter sprint from zero to 50 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. The electric scooter has a top speed of 95 km/h. The electric powertrain gets its juice from a 5.6 kWh lithium-ion battery that is capable of providing a range of up to 125 km.

The SEAT MO eScooter 125 comes with a fully-digital instrument cluster, large under-seat storage that can easily hold two helmets, and two USB ports. The scooter comes with 3 riding modes, including City, Sport, and Eco. There’s also a Reverse Mode.

On the other hand, the SEAT MO eKickScooter 65 has been designed to offer last-mile connectivity solution. It can be even used by ride-sharing companies and features a 350 W electric motor that gets its juice from a 551 Wh battery pack. The electric scooter has a top speed of 20 km/h and has a range of 65 km on a full charge.