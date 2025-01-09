2 New Royal Enfield Bikes Launching This Month In India

Royal Enfield has the good times rolling with a host of updates on older models and brand new models being launched as per their roadmap

The Chennai-based manufacturer’s latest launches include the Interceptor Bear 650 and the Goan Classic 350. Both of them are derivative models of previously existing products, yet they are unique in their proposition and attract many potential buyers. There are no signs of RE stopping though as we already have the next set of products that are scheduled to be released soon.

1. Royal Enfield Scram 440

During last month’s Motoverse, Royal Enfield unveiled the updated Scram 440 which is scheduled to launch sometime this month. The engine has now been upgraded from 411cc to 443cc which has been achieved by a bore increase of 3mm. The Scram 440’s power output is now rated at 25.4hp at 6,250rpm and 34Nm at 4,000rpm which is an increase of 1hp and 2Nm.

Additionally, it now gets a 6-speed gearbox which makes it a much better highway cruiser, while the rest of the bike remains mechanically unchanged. The features are also expected to be carried over from Scram 411 and whether the Himalayan 450’s TFT display makes way to the Scram 440 is something that we can confirm only after its launch.

2. Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield has already showcased the Classic 650 and had organized a ride towards the end of last year in the UK. The Classic 650 shares its underpinnings with the Shotgun 650, with the only key difference being in styling, wheels and front suspension. The Classic 650 will be available in four colours – Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal and Black Chrome.

The looks will be carried over from the Classic 350 and we are hoping that the rear suspension will be improved as the rear suspension of the Shotgun was a little too stiff, which would not suit the characteristics of the Classic series.

Concerning pricing the big Classic is expected to be close to the Shotgun (Rs 3.59 lakh – Rs 3.73 lakh) while the top variant could cost around the same as the flagship Royal Enfield – the Super Meteor 650, which is priced between Rs 3.64 lakh and Rs 3.94 lakh.