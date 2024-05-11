2 New Royal Enfield 350cc Bikes Launching Soon In India

The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 and a new single-seater bobber are expected to launch in the coming months in India

Royal Enfield is set to expand its motorcycle lineup with a range of new offerings in the 350 cc, 450 cc and 650 cc segments in the current financial year. Among these updates, the popular Classic range will undergo revisions, including the introduction of the refreshed Classic 350 and a potential bobber variant, speculated to be named the Goan Classic 350 in the Indian market.

Here we have explained about the duo as the brand prepares to bring in more retro-inspired motorcycles soon in India:

1. Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350:

The Royal Enfield Classic 350, plays a pivotal role in the brand’s expansion into the J-series engine platform. Since its introduction to the market in late 2021, it has enjoyed a warm reception from customers. Alongside models like the Meteor 350, Bullet 350, and Hunter 350, the Classic 350 has contributed significantly to the brand’s sales volume. With these models already enjoying popularity, Royal Enfield aims to further enhance their appeal by introducing new updates in the near future.

The retro roadster is set to lead the lineup in receiving a mid-life update, according to reports. Expected changes include the introduction of new colour schemes, along with additional features and graphics to enhance the overall appeal. The existing 349 cc SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine, delivering slightly over 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque, will remain unchanged and will continue to be mated to a five-speed transmission.

2. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350:

In a move to enter the competitive 300-350 cc bobber segment to rival brands like Jawa and Yezdi, Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce a modified version of its existing Classic model. This single-seat bobber variant will undergo significant alterations including a raised handlebar, whitewall tires, and adjusted ergonomics compared to the standard Classic model.

While it’s rumoured to be named the Goan Classic 350, official details are yet to be confirmed. Enthusiasts can expect its launch to happen in the coming months before the release of the updated Classic 350 later this CY as its design patent has already been leaked revealing all the key changes.