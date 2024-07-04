2 New Nissan SUVs Launching This Year In India – Key Details

The Nissan X-Trail and Magnite facelift are set to debut in India in the coming months. Here are the expected design and powertrain details of both SUVs

Nissan India is set to introduce the X-Trail and Magnite facelift models later this year in the Indian market. Recently, the company teased its upcoming Nissan X-Trail, which will be brought to India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit. Ahead of their launch, here is everything you need to know about the two upcoming Nissan SUVs set to debut in India in 2024.

1. Nissan X-Trail

Expected to launch in the coming months, the Nissan X-Trail will be built on Renault-Nissan’s CMF-C platform. According to a recent teaser, the new-gen X-Trail will sport a black-coloured V-Motion grille with chrome inserts, sleeker-looking LED headlamps and L-shaped LED tail-lamps. The upcoming SUV will sit on machine-cut alloy wheels as suggested by the latest teaser.

Mechanically, the Nissan X-Trail is expected to come equipped with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, generating a peak power of 204 hp and a max torque of 305 Nm. It will be mated with a CVT gearbox, as confirmed by the manufacturer. However, the company has yet to disclose whether the model will be available in five-seat or seven-seat configurations for the Indian market.

2. Nissan Magnite facelift

Spotted testing many times on Indian roads, the Nissan Magnite facelift will be launched in late 2024 in India. The recent spy shots of the SUV confirm that the updated SUV will feature a new headlamp setup, a new grille and re-profiled front and rear bumpers. Furthermore, the Magnite facelift will receive newly-designed alloy wheels. As per various media reports, the SUV’s cabin is expected to undergo minimal changes, with a few new features added, while the dashboard will largely remain the same.

That said, no mechanical changes are expected in the Nissan Magnite facelift. It will continue to be powered by the existing 72 hp/96 Nm 1.0-litre petrol and 100 hp/160 Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine options. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Upon launch, the Nissan Magnite facelift will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger and Mahindra XUV 3XO in the Indian market.