2 New Midsize SUVs Launching Next Month – Hyundai & Tata

With a slew of launches being prepared by almost all manufacturers for the rest of the year, we look at 2 new mid-size SUVs that will be launching in September 2024

Sales throughout the industry are slowing down and this is affecting all the manufacturers irrespective of their product portfolio. To reel back from this downward spiral, manufacturers have already planned several launches in the upcoming months and in this article, we will be looking at the Hyundai Alcazar and the Tata Curvv.

1. Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift was recently unveiled, and it was a long-expected update for the model which is scheduled to be launched on September 9, 2024. While many features will be borrowed from the new Creta, however, the Alcazar facelift will be getting some unique designs as well.

There are the new H-shaped LED DRLs, which are similar to the Exter, but larger so that they suit the SUV’s bigger dimensions. The Alcazar facelift gets a larger grille that has horizontal slats, unlike the studded pattern on the previous model. The rear end is completely redesigned to give it an enhanced look with horizontal and vertical lighting elements.

The powertrain options for the Alcazar facelift include a 1.5-litre petrol turbo GDi engine that churns out 160 PS and 253 Nm which is mated to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 116 PS and 250 Nm which comes mated to the 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic.

2. Tata Curvv

After the official launch of the Curvv EV, Tata is all set to launch its ICE version on September 2, 2024. The highlight of the Curvv ICE version will be that it is being underpinned by a brand-new ATLAS platform which Tata claims will be utilized for the next generation of Nexon and the new Sierra ICE models.

Due to the tough competition in the segment, Tata is giving everything it has to make the Curvv a bestseller. Right from the design to the features and the powertrain, the Curvv is almost one step ahead in its segment. It is being loaded to the gills concerning features which include wireless charging, wireless smartphone connectivity, connected car tech, etc.

It also promises to be the safest car which includes ADAS set of features. The powertrain options are yet to be confirmed officially by Tata, but we are sure that it will be offered with 3 engine options – a 118bhp/170Nm, 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo petrol, a 116bhp, 1.5L Kryotec diesel and a new 123bhp/225Nm, 1.2L direct-injection turbo petrol engine. All three engines are offered with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic option.