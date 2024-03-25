2 New Maruti Suzuki Cars Launching Soon – Design, Engine & Features

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch two new cars this year, the new-gen Swift and Dzire. These new models will bring new engines and features to the company’s line-up

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is preparing for two big launches in the year 2024. Starting with the new-gen Swift, the Indian carmaker will also launch its sedan sibling, the Dzire this year. Expected to go on sale within the next two months, the production of the new-gen Swift is said to be already underway.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is also working on the new-gen Dzire and we have already spotted the test mule multiple times on the Indian roads.

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

Internally codenamed YED, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will debut next month i.e. April 2024. The updated hatchback will get a new sharper design inside out along with some new feature additions. Under the hood, the hatchback will use a new 1.2 litre three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine and it will likely be paired to a mild-hybrid system for improved fuel efficiency.

Sporting a similar wheelbase, the new Swift will be longer by 15mm and 30mm taller than the outgoing model. New features onboard the Swift will include a larger free-standing infotainment system, head-up display, automatic HVAC and more.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Followed by the new Swift, Maruti Suzuki will launch the new-gen Dzire in the Indian market. Sharing the underpinning with the new Swift, the Dzire will also draw power from the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine, mated to a mild-hybrid system putting out 82 bhp and 108 Nm of peak torque. The latest spy shots highlighted the presence of sunroof in the new Dzire and it will be the first car in its segment to get this feature.

In addition to this, equipment such as automatic HVAC, keyless entry, cruise control, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more will be a part of the package. While the overall silhouette seems to be carried over from the outgoing model, it will get similar design elements from the new-gen Swift which includes a new front grille, upgraded headlamp and tail lamps and a new set of bumpers.