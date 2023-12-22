2 New Kia Compact SUVs Launching In 2024 – New Details

Here we have explained about the two upcoming Kia compact SUVs that will launch in India in 2024

Kia rose to fame in India in a short span of time and is currently the fifth largest selling carmaker in the country. In 2024, the South Korean auto major is planning to bring in a number of new products including two compact SUVs. Here we have explained about them:

1. Kia Sonet Facelift:

Kia officially opened bookings for the updated Sonet a couple of days ago, following its global debut in India and its prices will be announced in January. Kia has reintroduced the ‘K-Code’ priority initiative and reservations can be made through Kia’s website or dealerships. The brand will begin deliveries for the 2024 Sonet in January 2024 for all variants barring the returning diesel MT variant. It is scheduled for delivery in February.

With no change in performance, the 1.2L four-cylinder NA petrol producing 83 PS and 115 Nm, the 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine kicking out 116 PS and 250 Nm, and a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine mill making 120 PS and 172 Nm will be utilised. The wide variety of transmission options include a five-speed MT, a six-speed MT, a six-speed iMT, a six-speed AT and a seven-speed dual-clutch AT.

The 2024 Kia Sonet boasts a comprehensive safety suite comprising 25 features, featuring six airbags as standard and ten Level 2 ADAS functionalities. In addition, it also comes with more than 70 in-car connected features such as Find My Car with Surround View Monitor (SVM), Hinglish Commands, and Valet Mode. The compact SUV also gains LED sound-ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and navigation, a 10.25-inch instrument panel, leatherette seats, automatic climate control and so on.

2. Kia Clavis:

Kia India has filed for the trademark of the Clavis name and it will reportedly be used for a compact SUV, which will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos. Internally codenamed AY, it will be offered in ICE and electric guises but the latter could take sometime to be introduced. The former, however, is speculated to launch in late 2024.

To differentiate itself from the Sonet, it will have a more rugged styling with upright body panels but it won’t offer a 4WD system to compete against lifestyle off-road SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. It will follow the launch of the Sonet facelift, fourth-gen Carnival and EV9 flagship seven-seater SUV.