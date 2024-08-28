2 New Kia Cars Launching Soon In India – Should You Wait?

Kia will launch its flagship electric SUV in India this year along with the new generation of the Carnival premium MPV

With no new car launch this year, apart from the Sonet Facelift, Kia will end its dry spell in the Indian market by introducing two brand-new models. Currently, the Korean car manufacturer sports four models in its line-up i.e. Seltos, Sonet, Carens and the premium electric offering, the EV6.

The Sonet and Seltos are the major volume pullers for the company followed by the Carens. In this article, we will have a look at the 2 new Kia cars launching soon in India.

1. Kia EV9

The flagship electric SUV from Kia, the EV9 first debuted in India at the 2023 Auto Expo in its concept guise. As per the reports, the Korean carmaker will launch the EV9 in the domestic market on October 3, making it the first electric 3-row SUV in the country. The EV will be sold in its fully loaded top-spec GT-Line AWD guise. The three-row SUV will sit above the EV6 in the company’s portfolio.

The EV9 will draw power from a 99.9 kWh battery pack paired with a dual motor setup, putting out 379 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The WLTP claimed range of Kia’s flagship electric SUV stands at 445 km on a single charge with a top speed of 200 kmph.

2. New-Gen Kia Carnival (KA4)

The new-gen model of the Kia Carnival will be launched in India alongside the EV9 on October 3. Initially, the premium MPV will be sold in India as a CBU unit with the local assembly expected to commence next year. The test mule of the new-gen Carnival has already been spotted in the country sans camouflage.

Talking about the updates, the new Carnival will be based on an all-new N3 platform and will draw power from the familiar 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, putting out 200 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. In addition to the larger footprint, the Carnival (KA4) will sport an all-new design in line with the brand’s latest philosophy and it is expected to be launched at a starting price of around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).