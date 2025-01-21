2 New Kia Cars Launching Soon In India: EV6 Facelift & Syros

The price announcement of the Kia Syros is scheduled for February 1; the EV6 Facelift will launch in India in March 2025

Kia is set to launch multiple new cars in the Indian market, some of which were showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Syros, Carnival Hi-Limousine, EV9 and EV6 Facelift were a part of the brand’s line-up for the motor show. The Korean carmaker is set to expand its portfolio with the official launch of 2 new cars in the coming months. Let’s look at the 2 new Kia cars launching soon in India.

1. Kia Syros

The Kia Syros made its global debut in December 2024 in the Indian market and was showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo. Scheduled for a launch on February 1, the bookings of the compact SUV are already underway for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The Syros is positioned above the Sonet in the brand’s line-up and will likely get an electric version next year.

The four-wheeler is powered by the familiar 1.0-litre tGDi and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engines. The former gets the option of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox while the latter is offered with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. In terms of features, Kia has loaded the Syros to the brim with equipment like a dual 10.25-inch infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, OTA updates, 64 colour ambient lighting and more.

2. Kia EV6 Facelift

Kia EV6 Facelift made its global debut last year in May and the updated model was officially unveiled in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Scheduled for a launch in March, the bookings of the EV6 facelift have already commenced. The updated electric car sports a host of changes to the package such as a revised front fascia, a new design for alloy wheels and a few updates to the interiors as well as new feature additions.

The highlight of the EV6 facelift is the larger 84kWh battery pack with a claimed range of over 650 kilometres on a single charge. Much like the current model, the EV will be sold in both RWD and AWD configurations. Power output figures for the dual-motor AWD setup of the EV6 facelift stand at 325 hp and 605 Nm of peak torque. The updated model will continue to sell via the CBU route in India and will rival the likes of the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge and BYD Seal amongst others.