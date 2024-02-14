2 New Hyundai SUVs Launching Soon In India – All Details

Hyundai will launch two new SUVs in the Indian market this year; The sportier Creta N-Line will be followed by the debut of Alcazar Facelift

Hyundai Motor India Limited is on a roll in the Indian market with its latest launch, the Creta Facelift. The updated mid-size SUV has received a very warm response from customers and managed to garner over 51,000 bookings in around one month.

In addition to this, the Venue and Exter are also performing very well in terms of sales figures. To further spruce up its SUV game, the Korean carmaker will launch 2 new SUVs in the domestic market this year. Let’s have a look at the details of the 2 upcoming Hyundai SUVs launching soon in India.

1. Hyundai Creta N-Line:

The sportier version of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV, the Creta N-Line will be launched very soon in the Indian market. While the launch of the Creta N-Line was anticipated after the debut of the Creta Facelift, the spy shots from a TVC shoot confirmed the same. It will be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and it could also get a 6-speed manual option.

The leaked design patent highlighted the distinctive front fascia of the upcoming Creta N-line along with a new set of alloy wheels which will likely be 18-inch units. In addition to this, expect minor tweaks to the suspension and steering setup along with a dual-tip exhaust for an enhanced note.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Launched in 2021, the Hyundai Alcazar will soon be due for a mid-life update and we expect it to launch in the second half of 2024. Spotted testing last year in India, the 3-row SUV will carry a similar design to the Creta Facelift which will be in line with the brand’s latest design direction.

Inside the cabin, we expect the familiar dual-screen layout from the Creta Facelift with an updated dashboard and new feature additions. The powertrain will remain the same including the 1.5 litre CRDi diesel and 1.5 litre tGDi petrol engines. However, expect the Alcazar Facelift to take a big leap in terms of features and equipment on offer.