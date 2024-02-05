2 New Hero Xoom Scooters To Be Launched In India Soon

Hero MotoCorp has plans to launch 2 new models which will be – Xoom 125R, a sportier version of the Xoom 110, and a maxi-scooter version called the Xoom 160

Hero MotoCorp is planning to introduce a host of new motorcycles and scooters in the coming months and here we have explained about the expansion of the Xoom lineup

as two all new models are arriving soon.

1. Hero Xoom 160

The Hero Xoom 160 is different, and we believe its styling, apart from a punchy 160cc engine, will be its selling point. It is a mixture between a maxi-scooter and ADV design cues which makes it look unique. We expect this to be the flagship model in the Xoom lineup so the feature-list will be quite long with keyless ignition, remote seat opening, and it will also come with Hero’s patented i3s stop-start technology.

At the heart of it is the liquid-cooled, 156cc, single cylinder engine that puts out 14hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 13.7Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The suspension department is handled by telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. It will be launched with 14-inch wheels and will weigh around 141kg kerb, so it will be larger and heavier than most of the other maxi scooters while its only rival will be the Yamaha Aerox 155.

2. Hero Xoom 125R

The Hero Xoom 125R on the other hand has a lot more competition and that is one of the reasons why it chooses to go the more conventional way with respect to styling except that it will run on 14-inch wheels. The overall styling will be similar but at the same time better than the Xoom 110 along with some premium equipments like the sequential LED indicators and a fully digital instrument cluster. Just like the norm these days with most of the scooters, the dash will feature Bluetooth connectivity which enables turn-by-turn navigation, call, and SMS alerts on the screen.

The Hero Xoom 125R will be powered by an air-cooled, 124.6cc, single-cylinder engine making 9.5hp of power and 10.14Nm of torque. Its list of rivals in the 125cc scooter category include the TVS Ntorq (Rs 84,636 – 1.05 lakh), Suzuki Avenis (Rs 92,800), and Honda Dio 125 (83,400 – 91,300).