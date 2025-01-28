2 New Electric MPVs Launching This Year – Carens EV & MG 9

Environment-conscious customers looking for a comfortable family hauler in India will have more options this year, with at least two new electric MPVs planned to be launched

Along with a raft of new electric SUVs, two MPVs are coming to Indian showrooms this year. Kia will likely launch the Carens EV as a mainstream product in the middle of the year, while MG should release the MG 9 in the luxury class by March.

1. Kia Carens EV

The Kia Carens EV will be the first locally manufactured electric MPV in India, allowing customers seeking an affordable people mover for their families to go electric. Kia is planning a facelift for the Carens and it will launch the electric variant directly with the updated design and features.

A bold front-end inspired by the Kia EV5 will give the Kia Carens EV a striking first impression. It will feature edgy headlights flaunting the new ‘Star Map Lighting’ signature and a light band connecting them. The electric MPV should feature uniquely designed, more aerodynamic wheels on the sides. At the rear, it will likely have new vertical tail lights, also connected via a light strip. Inside, the Trinity Panoramic Display comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 5-inch climate control touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system would be the main talking point.

Also Read: 2 New Kia Cars Launching Soon In India: EV6 Facelift & Syros

Kia could offer the Carens EV in standard-range and long-range variants, with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh NMC battery packs. The former may have a 99 kW (133 hp) motor in the front, while the latter could pack a 126 kW (169 hp) motor instead. The Carens EV will likely feature one-pedal driving for convenience and deliver a range of around 350 km and 430 km in the standard-range and long-range variants, respectively.

2. MG M9

The MG M9 is a full-size luxury MPV and will likely be imported as a CBU from China, leading to steep pricing. It will be available through the new MG Select dealerships. JSW MG Motor will offer it with a front motor producing 180 kW and 350 Nm of torque and a 90 kWh NMC battery pack that delivers a WLTP range of up to 435 km.

Also Read: 3 Confirmed MG Car Launches This Year: Cyberster To Majestor

The MG M9 is a seven-seater with captain seats in the middle row. The first- and second-row seats feature massage, ventilation, heating, and memory functions. Second-row passengers also have the convenience of fold-out tray tables and touch-operated comfort controls. Other highlights include power-sliding rear doors, a power tailgate, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-speaker sound system, and Level 2 ADAS functions.