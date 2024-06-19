2 New Compact SUVs Launching Soon In India – Tata & Nissan

Tata Motors and Nissan are working to launch their compact SUVs in the Indian market. Here are the complete details about the upcoming SUVs

The Indian auto industry is witnessing a lot of exciting car launches this year. Several car manufacturers have introduced their new models and facelift versions of their existing vehicles. Let’s take a look at the two highly anticipated compact SUVs set to launch in 2024.

1. Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Motors is already offering the Nexon SUV in different powertrain options. The company is now working to introduce the Nexon as a CNG option in the coming months. Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the Tata Nexon CNG will be India’s first car to use the turbo-petrol engine with CNG technology.

Similar to the Altroz and Punch, the Tata Nexon CNG also gets a twin-cylinder setup, offering a practical 230-litre boot capacity. The SUV will make use of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, churning out a peak power of 120 PS and a max torque of 170 Nm. The engine is mated with a five-speed manual gearbox. It might receive an AMT gearbox as well.

2. Nissan Magnite Facelift

The Nissan Magnite Facelift has been spotted testing several times on Indian roads. The SUV will likely receive subtle changes in the exterior. Having said that, we expect the 2024 Magnite to sport a revised front grille, a revised front and rear bumper, a new set of alloy wheels, and newly designed headlamps and tail lamps. As seen in the recent spy shots, the Magnite facelift will receive L-shaped LED DRLs at the front. The silhouette of the Magnite Facelift will remain the same as its predecessor.

In terms of interior, the 2024 Nissan Magnite is expected to come equipped with a new digital instrument console, ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM and a single-pane sunroof. For safety, the compact SUV might receive six airbags as standard. It will continue to sport a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, a 360-degree camera and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Under the hood, the Magnite Facelift will likely retain the current 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It is expected to launch in the second half of this year, around the festive season. The pricing of the Nissan Magnite Facelift will start from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom).