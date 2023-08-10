2 New Compact SUVs Launching Next Month In India – Under 10 Lakh

Tata Nexon facelift and Toyota SUV coupe are expected to launch next month in India and here we have brought you all the key details

In the month of September 2023, Tata Motors is expected to introduce the facelifted Nexon in India while the Toyota compact SUV coupe based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is also a possibility. Here we bring you all the key details:

1. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon is one of the highly anticipated launches this calendar year. It will more likely be introduced in September 2023 with a host of changes cosmetically and inside the cabin. The exterior will be heavily influenced by the Curvv concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year.

It must be noted that the production version of the Curvv is also in the pipeline and it will be available in EV and ICE guises. Judging by the spy images, the Tata Nexon facelift will receive a redesigned front fascia with split headlamps, a new grille and an updated bumper. The rear will gain brand new tail lamps, a tweaked tailgate and an updated bumper.

The cabin will be completely revised as a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a new digital cluster, six airbags, a sunroof and a host of new safety features and technologies will be available. A new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine and a new DCT transmission will more likely join the lineup as well.

2. Toyota Coupe SUV:

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the new generation Vellfire recently in India and during this festive season, it will launch the Rumion MPV (rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga) and a new compact SUV coupe based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It will also follow the badge engineering route as only minor cosmetic changes are expected.

The interior will be borrowed from the Ertiga, as does the features list but mild thematic changes could be made with different surface finishes and colour inserts. As for the performance, the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine will be used. It develops a maximum power output of over 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a manual or an automatic transmission option.