2 New 7-Seater Kia Cars Launching In India In 2024 – New Details

Here we have listed the possible upcoming seven-seater cars from Kia within the next 12 months in India

Kia is set to introduce the revamped Sonet in India next month, with plans for the release of the next-generation Carnival in 2024. Speculation surrounds the potential debut of the AY five-seater compact SUV as well towards the end of the upcoming year or in early 2025. In addition, the EV9 is expected to launch within the next twelve months.

Here we have explained about the two possible upcoming seven-seaters – the flagship EV9 electric SUV and the all-new Carnival:

1. Kia EV9:

The EV9, serving as the present flagship seven-seater electric SUV for the brand, made its global debut earlier this year. The production model, which asserts an estimated driving range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle, is expected to make its way to India in late 2024 or 2025. It could be brought in via CBU route, at least initially.

On the global stage, the Kia EV9 is offered in both single- and dual-motor setups. Upon its introduction, it will become a part of the domestic lineup alongside the EV6 crossover. Notably, the EV9 is designed with a focus on practicality, featuring a roomy interior. The equipment list boasts the latest technologies including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

2. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The Kia Carnival facelift, which made its debut in Korea recently, is set to appear in India in 2024, marking the first launch of the fourth generation in the country. With the retirement of the previous-generation Carnival, the all-new MPV represents a more luxurious option, featuring a completely redesigned exterior and a more upscale interior than what we used to.

There is a high probability that the 2.2L turbo diesel engine, delivering 200 PS and 440 Nm of torque, will be retained. This engine is expected to be coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission, exclusively driving the front wheels. The features list has been enhanced with the incorporation of new technologies, and the vehicle will offer seven- and nine-seater configurations to cater to the preferences of different customers.