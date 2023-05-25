2 Much Awaited SUVs Coming To The Fore In Early June (Confirmed)

Maruti Suzuki and Honda will bring in new SUVs in early June and their official unveil/launch dates are out

Following the launch of the Fronx compact SUV coupe, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV next in India. Honda, on the other hand, will unveil the Elevate midsize SUV early next month and here we have covered details about both the SUVs in detail:

1. Honda Elevate:

Honda Cars India will host the global debut of an all-new midsize SUV on June 6 before its market debut in Q3 2023. The Honda Elevate will be pitched against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others in the competitive segment. It will likely have an overall length of around 4.3 metres.

The five-seater will be underpinned by the same platform as the fifth-generation City and it will be heavily influenced by the global CR-V and WR-V in terms of design. Initially, it will be powered by the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine developing around 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. It will be linked with a six-speed MT or a CVT.

A 1.5L strong hybrid e:HEV powertrain could join the lineup later. The Honda Elevate will be loaded with features on the inside as well. It is expected to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, a digital cluster, steering wheel with mounted controls, six airbags in the top-end variants, automatic climate control and so on.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched officially on June 7 and it made its world debut back in January at the 2023 Auto Expo. It has larger proportions than the global three-door model and a roomier interior. The exterior stays true to the Jimny lineage and it will available in Zeta and Alpha trim levels.

The top-spec model will feature a nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system along with a semi-digital cluster, an all-black interior theme, etc. It will be equipped with a 1.5L K15B petrol engine with idle start/stop tech, paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT sending power to all four wheels as standard.