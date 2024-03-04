2 Maruti Suzuki Hybrid Cars Launching This Year In India

Maruti Suzuki is set to unveil two hybrid cars this year, i.e., in 2024, including the new-gen Swift hatchback and its sedan twin, the new-gen Dzire

Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading car manufacturer, is setting its sights on a greener future. While the company continues to dominate the petrol and diesel car segments, it’s also making significant strides in the alternative fuel vehicle market. As part of this push, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch two new hybrid cars in India this year, catering to the growing demand for eco-friendly and fuel-efficient options.

1. Next-generation Maruti Swift Hybrid

The iconic Maruti Suzuki Swift, a perennial bestseller in India, is receiving a much-anticipated upgrade with the introduction of its hybrid version. Spotted undergoing testing on Indian roads, the new Swift is expected to launch in the coming months. This five-seater hatchback will boast subtle yet impactful exterior updates while offering enhanced features for a more premium feel compared to its predecessor.

The highlight of the new Swift will be the debut of the 1.2L Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine, available with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid technology. These engine options promise improved fuel efficiency while retaining the driving experience that Swift enthusiasts have come to love. The engine will be available with manual and automatic transmission options, catering to diverse driving preferences.

2. Next-generation Maruti Dzire Hybrid

Accompanying the Swift is the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the sedan counterpart to the Swift. The new Dzire will share interior and exterior design with the new-gen Swift, albeit with a longer boot. The equipment list will be identical, including a 9-inch touchscreen instrument console, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera, and more.

Mechanically, the new-gen Dzire will be identical to its hatchback counterpart. It will get both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrain options. With both models launching this year, Maruti Suzuki aims to captivate the Indian market with a harmonious blend of style, performance, and environmental consciousness.

Expanding the Hybrid Portfolio

The upcoming launch of the Swift hybrid and Dzire hybrid marks another step in Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to offering a wider range of hybrid vehicles. Other than these, the company also has plans to introduce a strong hybrid version of the Fronx in India, in 2025. The company already boasts the Grand Vitara and the Invicto in its hybrid line-up, providing consumers with options across different segments.