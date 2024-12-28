2 Major Tata EVs To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Tata Harrier.ev and Tata Sierra.ev will be some of the biggest electric car debuts at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 next month

India’s leading electric carmaker Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEML) has planned two blockbuster debuts at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 – the Harrier.ev and Sierra.ev. The former will indirectly compete with Mahindra’s XEV 9e SUV-coupe, while the latter will rival Hyundai’s Creta EV, set to premiere at the same motor show.

The Tata Harrier.ev, which will go on sale by March 2025, will be the first EV based on a further modified version of JLR’s D8 platform and look very similar to the ICE Tata Harrier. It should feature minor changes over its donor model, such as a fully covered upper grille area, a more elegant lower grille, new 18-inch wheels in an aerodynamic design, and exclusive bumpers.

The heavily re-engineered D8 platform could allow TPEML to make the floor of the Harrier.ev completely flat and offers more comfort. Other changes inside may include modified software for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, distinctive upholstery, and exclusive decor elements.

TPEML will likely offer the Tata Harrier.ev in single-motor FWD and dual-motor AWD configurations. The latter has already been spotted testing and is expected to come with multiple terrain modes like snow, sand, mud, and rock crawl. There’s no word on the motor outputs, charging power, or driving range. However, considering where the competition is at, it should be capable of travelling more than 500 km on a full charge.

The Tata Sierra.ev, scheduled for launch in the second half of 2025, will be inspired by the much-loved 3-door Tata Sierra that was sold between the early 1990s and early 2000s. It will have an upright and boxy body and a high ground clearance for an authentic SUV stance. A body-coloured B-pillar and a transparent C-pillar will help it replicate the 3-door Tata Sierra’s styling, with the rear window and quarter glass looking like one seamless panel. It will be a regular 5-door model that gives easy ingress and egress to rear-seat passengers.

The Tata Sierra.ev will feature a low-profile interior a minimalistic dashboard that integrates slim AC vents and sleek cockpit displays. It should come with a four-spoke steering wheel, RGB ambient lighting, and a climate control system in which most functions are operated via capacitive touch buttons. Mum’s the word on specifications, but single-motor FWD and dual-motor AWD configurations are expected. An all-new ICE Tata Sierra with petrol and diesel engine options will likely follow in 2026.