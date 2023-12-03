2 Legendary SUVs To Make A Comeback In India: Details

Two legendary monikers which once enjoyed sheer popularity amongst customers in the Indian market are set to make a comeback in new avatars

Reviving popular old monikers has become a norm in the Indian market. These legendary nameplates carry a lot of significance for customers which often results in huge success for car manufacturers. The sheer trust factor of the old names combined with the latest new-age tech and equipment makes a perfect recipe for a successful model. In line with this, two SUVs are set to make a comeback in India, namely, the Tata Sierra and Renault Duster. Let’s have a look at their details.

1. Tata Sierra

Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Tata Sierra is scheduled for a launch in the year 2025. Based on Tata’s advanced Gen 2 Sigma architecture which is a heavily modified version of the existing ALFA platform, the Sierra will likely get both EV and ICE versions. In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Tata SUV will measure around 4.3 meters in length, bringing it into the territory of other mid-size SUVs in the market.

The electric Sierra will get the option of a dual motor AWD setup channelling power to all four wheels, with a claimed range of around 500 kilometres on a single charge. In terms of design, it will draw inspiration from the latest crop of Tata SUVs and the interiors will also have a familiar layout with a host of modern tech features.

2. Renault Duster

Recently, the 3rd generation of the Duster made its global debut and it is the same model we will get in the Indian market. Expected to launch in the second half of 2025, the new-gen Duster will get a major design overhaul and it will measure 4.34 meters long with a wheelbase of 2,657 mm. The ground clearance for the 4X2 variant will be 209 mm while the 4X4 version gets a higher 217 mm clearance.

The SUV will be based on the CMF-B platform which sports a flexible architecture, capable of accommodating powertrains using mild-hybrid and full-hybrid technologies. The Indian spec model will likely get two engine options i.e. the Hybrid 140 and TCe 130. The hybrid powertrain uses a 94 bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with 49 bhp rated two electric motors while the TCe 130 is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine running on the miller cycle mated to a 48V mild hybrid system.