2 Kia ICE Cars Launching In 2024 In India – 1 SUV & 1 MPV

Here we have explained about the 2 upcoming Kia ICE cars that are waiting to launch in 2024 in India

While there are a lot more cars and updates expected, as of now we have 2 cars that Kia has confirmed that will be launching next year. They are the Kia Sonet facelift and the new-generation Kia Carnival.

1. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The Kia Sonet is easily one of the most equipped subcompact SUVs in the country and it will be receiving a mid-life update next year. It has been spied many times and this time there were spy shots that provided more information on the interiors as well.

Speaking about the changes observed on the test mules, the major highlight on the interiors is the introduction of newly themed seats with black and tan upholstery. Apart from this, the climate control panel looked new and everything else mostly remained the same. This is not a bad thing as it did look good and why fix something that ain’t broken?

On the exterior we have, a new LED headlamp design, a redesigned grille, a new design on the alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights which look to be inspired by the new Seltos.

What remains is the laundry list of features that include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, sunroof, ventilated front seats, auto climate control, etc. On the safety front, we have 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and ESP as standard across all variants and we believe the top-spec variants may be equipped with ADAS functionality as well.

Mechanically, nothing will be changed, and the Kia Sonet will continue to be offered in a 1.2-litre petrol offered with a 5-speed manual, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol available with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT, and a 1.5-litre diesel offered with either a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed TC.

2. New Kia Carnival:

Kia has officially released images of the 2024 Carnival and it is basically the facelifted version of the international model that was displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 in India. The new model looks to be heavily inspired by the new Seltos and the new EV9 electric SUV.

It now gets a completely revised front grille that is wider and has vertically stacked LED headlamps at both ends, along with a sleek L-shaped DRL. The front bumpers are tweaked a little to give it a more SUV-style look. The sides and rear profiles look like the international model that was updated recently albeit with new alloy wheel design that resembles the ones on the EV9 and the connected LED taillights that are inspired by the updated Seltos.

Interior: The interiors were not revealed by Kia, but we expect it to be fitting of a facelift, with a few changes here and there but the overall theme to remain the same. The Carnival will continue to be offered in a variety of seating arrangements based on the customer’s request. We believe there is no need to mention that Kia will keep things premium on the interiors while bringing along new colour themes to make it a little different from the previous versions.

Powertrain: We know that internationally it is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine and it is definitely not going to make its way here anytime soon, so the only option will continue to be the 2.2-litre oil burner that puts out 200PS of max power sent to the front wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Once launched, it will be competing against the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and the Toyota Innova Hycross.