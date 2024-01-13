2 ICE Midsize SUVs Launching This Month In India – Key Details

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift will launch on January 16 while the Citroen C3 Aircross AT is also expected to be introduced this month

The auto industry has embarked on a busy calendar year as a slew of new launches have been planned. In January 2024, Hyundai will bring in the facelifted Creta while the automatic variant of the Citroen C3 Aircross could also be launched this month.

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

On January 16, 2024, Hyundai is set to officially release the updated version of the Creta in India. The facelift will be available in seven different variants namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). Reservations are currently open, requiring a token payment of Rs. 25,000, both at dealerships and through online and deliveries will commence soon after launch.

Following the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, the 2024 Hyundai Creta showcases a thoroughly revamped front fascia and rear design. The 2024 Hyundai Creta will come in a range of colour options including Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and a two-tone shade (Atlas White and Black Roof).

The 2024 Hyundai Creta boasts a fresh dashboard design, a revamped centre console and updated HVAC vents. It is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, over 70 connected features, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, etc. It is powered by a 1.5L petrol, a 1.5L diesel and a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

2. Citroen C3 Aircross AT:

Citroen India is expected to launch the automatic version of the C3 Aircross towards the end of this month. It will become the first AT from the French manufacturer locally. In Indonesia, a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission is offered with the C3 Aircross already and the same unit sourced from AISIN will make its way to India.

The midsize SUV segment is fiercely competitive and all manufacturers except Citroen offer automatic transmission. The arrival of the new AT will help Citroen to expand the range of the C3 Aircross. It is available in both five- and seven-seater configurations and derives power from a 1.2L turbo petrol engine. No exterior and interior changes are expected and the same powertrain could be introduced in other Citroen models as well.