2 Hyundai Midsize SUVs Launch Next Year – Details

Hyundai will soon unveil the facelifted versions of the Creta and Alcazar soon, which will offer updated designs, advanced features, etc.

Hyundai, the South Korean automotive giant, is gearing up for an exciting year ahead with the impending launch of two highly anticipated midsize SUVs – the Creta facelift and the Alcazar facelift. As glimpsed through recent spy shots during public road tests, both models are set to receive substantial updates that promise to elevate the driving experience and aesthetics for Hyundai enthusiasts.

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The upcoming Creta facelift has been generating buzz with its heavily camouflaged test mules, providing a sneak peek into the design enhancements. Notable changes include striking dual-tone alloy wheels, redesigned LED headlamps and DRLs, and a new grille. The A-pillar mounted ORVMs and roof rails, similar to the outgoing model, further accentuate its dynamic and modern appeal.

Inside, the Creta is expected to feature a revamped interior theme, bolstered by updated upholstery. It will also get additional features, like an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite and a 360-degree camera. The existing array of features, such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment system, will continue forward.

Under the hood, the Creta facelift is set to retain the reliable powertrains of its predecessor – a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine – along with the exiting gearbox options. This consistency ensures that the Creta will continue to offer a versatile and efficient driving experience.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Hot on the heels of the Creta facelift, the Alcazar is poised to make a grand entrance with a heavily updated version. Spy shots reveal an overall silhouette reminiscent of its predecessor, but with design elements borrowed from the Creta facelift. We anticipate a split headlamp set-up, a fresh front grille, and a redesigned tailgate with horizontally connected taillamps.

Inside the Alcazar, a new colour scheme for the dashboard and upholstery is expected, along with potential feature additions such as ADAS. While unconfirmed, there are speculations about a larger touchscreen, further enhancing the SUV’s tech-savvy appeal. Despite the expected design similarities between the Creta and Alcazar., Hyundai promises distinct variations to differentiate the two.

Powering the facelifted Alcazar will be the same engines as the current model – the recently introduced 160 bhp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and the 115 bhp, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine borrowed from the Creta. Also, similar to the current model, the SUV will be available in 6- and 7-seater configurations.