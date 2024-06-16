2 Highly Anticipated Tata Cars Launching Soon In India

In the Indian automotive market, Tata now is in a pretty stable place but wants to bite more into others’ share with the list of products that it is lining up for launch

In this article, we discuss the products, which Tata is preparing the final touches with and will be launched in the next few months.

1. Tata Nexon iCNG

The Nexon is already very versatile with the number of powertrain options it is available in – Petrol, Diesel and Electric. Tata is now planning to expand this further and will be introducing the iCNG variant of the Nexon pretty soon. This concept was already being showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo which happened earlier in the year. This will be the first car in India to utilize the turbo petrol engine integrated with CNG technology.

Tata has incorporated the twin-cylinder setup, which was first introduced in the Altroz and Punch a while ago. Tata will be using the same format as the Nexon CNG, leveraging the advantages of this technology with a practical boot space of 230 litres. This is made possible by the arrangement of dual cylinders that are placed beside each other – each with a capacity of 60 litres. The cylinders are integrated neatly and hidden from view while the spare wheel is available under the body.

The system includes excellent safety features like thermal incident protection and leak detection capabilities, ensuring optimal safety and reliability. The Nexon CNG will utilize the well-known 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which typically generates 120 PS and 170 Nm of torque. It will be coupled with a five-speed manual transmission, with the possibility of an AMT option as well.

2. Tata Curvv EV

The production version of the Curvv was first displayed at the Bharat Mobility show in 2024 and ever since then the Tata Curvv and Curvv EV have been spotted testing several times in our country. It has been recently confirmed that the EV version of the SUV coupe will debut soon.

The exact specifications of the battery pack and motor of the coupe SUV are still unknown, however, it is expected to have a claimed range of up to 500 km. The list of features expected on the Curvv EV includes a 12.3-inch floating touchscreen system, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

The EV is expected to arrive with some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control, and other standard safety features like up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control (ESC).