2 Confirmed Car Launches You Should Wait For Next Month

Maruti Suzuki will bring in the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV on July 5, 2023. The Exter from Hyundai will be launched on July 10. Here we have covered all the essential information:

1. Hyundai Exter:

Hyundai will announce the prices of the Exter on July 10 in India and it will compete directly against Tata Punch along with Citroen C3, entry-level variants of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger amongst others. The micro SUV derives power from a 1.2L NA three-cylinder petrol engine developing around 84 PS maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT will be an option. The Hyundai Exter will sit below the Venue compact SUV in the brand’s lineup and it will likely have a starting price of around Rs. 6.4 lakh (ex-showroom). A factory-fitted CNG version will also be available, paired only with a five-speed MT.

The Hyundai Exter will be loaded with features including six airbags as standard, a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, a semi-digital instrument console, climate control, cruise control, and much more. It will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

2. Maruti Suzuki MPV:

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki MPV will be the third big launch from the largest car producer in the country in a period of just over two months. It will sit at the top of the range and will be sold exclusively through Nexa outlets. The premium MPV is the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross but it will have some cosmetic updates to differentiate itself.

It could be dubbed the Engage and will have its cosmetic updates inspired by the Grand Vitara. It will be underpinned by the TNGA-C platform and will be powered by a 2.0L NA petrol and a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine. It will also become the first Maruti Suzuki to feature ADAS based driver-assistive and safety features.