2 Brand New Compact SUVs Launching Next Year In India

Skoda and Kia are gearing up to introduce their new compact SUVs in 2025 in the Indian market. Here is what you can expect from these SUVs

Next year, several leading car manufacturers, including Hyundai, Tata, Kia, and Skoda, are set to launch their all-new compact SUVs in the Indian market. In this article, let’s take a look at two of these upcoming compact SUVs in India.

1. New Skoda Compact SUV

Czech automaker Skoda has revealed plans to introduce a new compact SUV designed specifically for the Indian market. The upcoming sub-4-metre SUV will be based on the heavily localized MQB -A0-IN platform and is scheduled for launch in March 2025. Under the hood, it will draw from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, churning out a peak power of 115 PS and a max torque of 178 Nm. The engine will be mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The prototype of the upcoming SUV was recently spotted undergoing testing on Indian roads. It features a distinctive split headlamp setup with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and the iconic Skoda grille, as revealed in the spy shots. Moreover, the test mule of the Skoda compact SUV was spotted with steel wheels and LED tail lamps.

In terms of interior, the upcoming SUV is likely to come equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, a sunroof and auto AC. On the safety front, it will receive six airbags, a 360-degree camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Talking about the pricing, the Skoda compact SUV is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

2. Kia Syros

Kia India is reportedly preparing to introduce its new compact SUV into the Indian market, potentially named Syros. Expected to launch in the first half of 2025, the new model will showcase a unique design influenced by the Kia Soul SUV, sold globally. However, the electric variants will likely be introduced by mid-2025 in India.

Positioned above the Kia Sonet, the Syros SUV will sport a horde of features, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger and ADAS features. The price of Kia Syros is expected to start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.