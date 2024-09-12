2 Big Launches From Maruti Suzuki Happening Soon – New Details

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming models include a new-gen Dzire and the eVX, which is set to launch in January 2025 with a 450-500 km range

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a major impact in the automotive market with its upcoming launches. As the brand continues to innovate and expand, here’s everything you need to know about its new models:

1. New Maruti Dzire

Maruti Suzuki is working to introduce the new Dzire in the coming weeks. The brand has been continuously testing the new Dzire on Indian roads. As seen in the spy shots, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will come equipped with a new set of headlamps, horizontally-placed LED DRLs, a revised front bumper and newly-designed alloy wheels.

Additionally, the compact sedan will feature new LED tail lamps, blind-spot monitors, and a tweaked rear bumper and tailgate. The sedan will also get a segment-first electric sunroof.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire To Likely Debut At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo

Interior features will include a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen unit, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charger, cruise control, auto climate control, and much more. Mechanically, the all-new Dzire will source power from a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z12E petrol engine, mated with a five-speed manual and AMT gearbox. The company might launch the CNG version at launch or later.

2. Maruti Suzuki eVX

India’s largest carmaker will launch its first electric vehicle in the Indian market in January 2025, as confirmed by Partho Banerjee, Head of Marketing and Sales in a media event. Expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), the upcoming eVX will rival the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, the soon-to-be-launched Hyundai Creta EV and Mahindra Born electric SUVs.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Starts Installing EV Chargers At NEXA Outlets Ahead Of eVX Launch

The company is expected to launch the Maruti Suzuki eVX with a 60 kW battery, which will offer a range of 450-500 km per charge. In terms of design, the electric SUV will get Y-shaped LED headlamps and tail-lamps, and a full-width LED light bar at the rear.