2 Best-Selling Compact Sedans Getting Big Updates – Details

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be launched next year while the all-new Honda Amaze is also expected to arrive in 2024

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire currently leads the compact sedan segment with ease ahead of Honda’s Amaze. To further strengthen their rivalry, the duo will get big updates next year as they will receive their respective new generation models.

1. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Maruti Suzuki will launch the next generation Swift and Dzire next year in India and they will be subjected to a host of changes inside and out. More importantly, they will be powered by a strong hybrid petrol engine, perhaps the smallest in the market with such technology upon arrival. The all-new 1.2-litre mill is codenamed Z12E and is a three-cylinder unit.

The strong hybrid technology appears to be derived from Toyota’s expertise in this field and it will be heavily localised to be cost-effective. Reports suggest that the next generation Dzire will become the most fuel-efficient sedan upon its launch as the claimed mileage could be around 35 to 40 kmpl. With lower CO2 emissions, the tech will benefit Maruti Suzuki in CAFE ratings.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be available in an expansive range and the low-level trims could be equipped with the 1.2-litre K12C four-cylinder petrol engine as in the existing model as the strong hybrid system could be restricted for the high-end variants. The interior is also expected to be more upmarket and the exterior will have evolutionary changes.

2. Next-Gen Honda Amaze:

The third-generation Honda Amaze will reportedly make its world premiere in 2024 before going on sale in India. The existing model has been around for nearly half a decade and it received a mid-cycle update a couple of years ago. The next-gen compact sedan will likely sit on the same platform as the upcoming midsize SUV launching later this year.

The exterior is expected to be heavily influenced by the latest Accord and City sold in the international markets. The cabin will be brand new with the presence of a larger touchscreen infotainment system and more premium touches. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine will be carried over, paired with a five-speed MT or a CVT. No diesel engine will be offered.