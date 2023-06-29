2 All-New Toyota MPVs Likely Launching In The Coming Months

Toyota will more likely launch two MPVs in India in the coming months as the new-gen Vellfire and rebadged Ertiga are of high possibilities

Toyota is expected to launch two MPVs in the coming months in India. The new generation Vellfire luxury MPV could be introduced around September or October while the badge-engineered version of the Ertiga also appears to be under development.

1. Toyota Rebadged Ertiga:

The rebadged version of the Ertiga under the Toyota banner is already on sale in South Africa. The Toyota Rumion comes with almost no changes except for the badge swap. However, reports suggest that the badge-engineered version of the Ertiga for India will have cosmetic updates to thoroughly differentiate both SUVs – probably in a similar fashion to Baleno and Glanza. It will derive power from a 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine, paired with a manual or an automatic transmission transmission.

2. New-Gen Toyota Vellfire:

The unofficial bookings for the new generation Toyota Vellfire appear to have commenced at select dealerships in India. It gets a host of revisions inside and out and will likely be launched locally around September or October this year. It is underpinned by the TNGA-K platform making it lighter than the outgoing model and it has larger dimensions as well.

The exterior comprises a prominent front grille section with six slats, revised front and rear bumpers, a new glasshouse, plenty of chrome accents, newly designed tail lamps, etc. The interior comes with less use of physical buttons making it more upmarket while the equipment list has been upgraded to feature new advancements and technologies.

As for India, the new-gen 2023 Toyota Vellfire could be available in an Executive Lounge package boasting individual captain chairs for the second and third rows. Globally, it uses a 2.4L four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 275 hp and 430 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a CVT automatic transmission.

The 2.5L four-pot petrol hybrid mill develops 250 hp and is mated to an e-CVT. The latter will be the one heading to India and compared to the outgoing model, expect the prices to go up considerably. It will be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route.