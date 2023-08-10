2 All-New Hyundai Creta Rivals Launching In September In India

Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross will be launched in India next month to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

The midsize SUV segment will see the arrival of a number of new models over the next six months but here we have focussed on the two upcoming models that are confirmed to launch in September 2023.

1. Honda Elevate:

The Honda Elevate is based on the same platform as the fifth generation City midsize sedan and thus, it has good driving dynamics and handling characteristics. The midsize SUV is expected to carry a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh and it may go all the way up to Rs. 18 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). Unlike the City, the Elevate is only available with a petrol engine.

The familiar 1.5L NA four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a CVT is an option. The bookings for the Honda Elevate have already commenced at authorised dealerships and its official prices will be out next month.

The five-seater is equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, adjustable headrests and ADAS based driver assistive and safety technologies but six airbags is only available in the top-end variant and the sunroof is not a dual-pane unit.

2. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Unlike the Honda Elevate, the Citroen C3 Aircross will be retailed in both five- and seven-seater configurations but both layouts will be available only in a fully-loaded Max trim. The midsize SUV has a bootspace capacity of 444 litres for the five-seater version and it goes up to 511 litres for the seven-seater variant as the third row can be flat folded and removed.

The Citroen C3 Aircross is high on practicality as it has good interior space as the Elevate but its features list has many glaring omissions. Thus, its success will depend on how competitively it will be priced. The C3 Aircross carries high local content of over 90 per cent as it is underpinned by the same CMP platform as the C3.