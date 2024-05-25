2 All-New Compact SUVs Launching Next Year In India – All Details

Skoda and Kia are all set to launch new compact SUVs in India next year. The new Clavis (Syros) will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos

Compact SUVs are witnessing significant demand in the Indian market, due to their spacious and feature-rich cabin, good ground clearance, and competitive pricing. Leading car manufacturers, such as Tata Motors, Hyundai and Mahindra have been catering to this segment effectively. Here are two new compact SUVs set to debut in 2025.

1. Skoda Compact SUV:

Skoda Auto recently announced that it will introduce the all-new compact SUV for India. Slated to launch in the first half of 2025, the upcoming Skoda SUV will be built on the MQB-A0-IN platform similar to the Slavia and Kushaq.

Spotted testing on Indian soil recently, the compact SUV may potentially be named from the following options – Kyroq, Kwiq, Kylaq, Kariq and Kymaq. Under the hood, the new SUV will come equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, churning out a max power of 115 PS and a peak torque of 178 Nm. Transmission options include a manual or automatic gearbox. In terms of features, the new Skoda SUV will likely have ADAS system and other advanced features.

2. Kia Syros:

South Korean car manufacturer Kia is also working to launch its all-new compact SUV in the Indian market in the first half of 2025. Kia Clavis, potentially to be named Syros, is expected to be available in hybrid and electric trims in the near future. Taking design inspiration from Kia Soul sold internationally, the Clavis will be positioned between Kia Sonet and Seltos in the manufacturer’s India portfolio.

The Kia Syros electric version will likely launch in late-2025. On the feature front, we expect the Kia compact SUV to sport a big touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, full LED lighting and ADAS, among others.

It will sit on the diamond-cut alloy wheels. On the safety front, the upcoming SUV might receive six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS and a 360-degree parking camera. According to spy shots, the Kia Clavis aka Syros seems to have similar dimensions as the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch SUV.