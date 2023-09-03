2 All New Compact Sedans To Launch in India Next Year

India’s compact sedan segment is set to see the arrival of two new contenders – Honda’s next-gen Amaze and Maruti’s next-gen Dzire

India is gearing up for the arrival of two all-new compact sedans that promise to make a significant impact on the market. Honda and Maruti Suzuki, two prominent automakers in the country, are set to unveil their next-generation models, the Honda Amaze and Maruti Dzire, respectively.

Let’s delve into what these upcoming compact sedans have in store for Indian car enthusiasts.

1. Next-Gen Honda Amaze

Honda is all set to roll out the red carpet for the third-generation Amaze, expected to make its global debut in 2024. This launch comes after the current-generation Amaze has had a successful run in the market for nearly five years. The next-gen Amaze is poised to be a game-changer for Honda and the compact sedan segment in India.

One of the most striking aspects of the upcoming Amaze will be its design. Drawing inspiration from newer Honda sedans like the latest-gen City and the globally acclaimed Accord, the next-gen Amaze will sport a fresh and contemporary look. This design approach will not only set it apart but also give it a family resemblance with Honda’s existing sedan lineup.

Under the hood, the next-gen Amaze is expected to retain the current 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. Delivering a respectable 90 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, this engine is known for its reliability. Buyers will have the choice between a 5-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic gearbox. This powertrain has already earned its stripes in the current model, and its continuation ensures a trusted and efficient driving experience.

2. Next-Gen Maruti Dzire

Maruti Suzuki, a household name in India, is also preparing to make a significant impact in the compact sedan market space. The next generation of its immensely popular compact sedan, the Maruti Dzire, is expected to get a sleeker exterior and a more premium interior. Scheduled for an India launch in the first quarter of 2024, the next-gen Dzire is generating substantial anticipation.

The highlight of the new Dzire will undoubtedly be its all-new strong-hybrid powertrain. Maruti Suzuki is going all-in with hybrids in India, and the Dzire is set to benefit from this commitment. With this hybrid system, the Dzire aims to set high standards for fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness, making it an attractive choice for environmentally conscious buyers.

Apart from the strong hybrid powertrain, the current 1.2L DualJet petrol engine (88 bhp and 113 Nm) will continue to be offered. This engine will also get a CNG option (76 bhp and 98 Nm), which will continue to be a great pocket-friendly commuter.