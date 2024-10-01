2 All New Compact Sedans Scheduled For Launch Soon In India

Both the Honda Amaze and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire are expected to be a generational upgrade and not just a usual facelift

The compact sedan segment is slowly disappearing thanks to the domination of SUVs that are now available in almost every price bracket. Even so, a compact sedan has its own advantages, and we always vouch for the brilliant ride quality in a sedan over the tall tumbling SUVs. In this article, we discuss about the upcoming compact sedans that are getting a generational upgrade and what can be expected from them after seeing the spy shots of the test mules until now.

1. New Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze will undergo a huge update, and it is expected to be a generational upgrade rather than a facelift. The test mule for the same has been spotted a few times. The pictures indicate that it will continue as a compact sedan and like the City, it will be more of an evolution rather than a radical change.

The pictures show a new design for the taillights but with a familiar design language. The bigger changes are expected to be on the inside where Honda is likely to upgrade the cabin and feature list with things like a 360-degree camera, dual-digital screens, a powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats and a sunroof.

It is expected to be powered by Honda’s 1.2-litre engine producing 89bhp/110Nm. The transmission options include either a five-speed MT or a CVT. Honda’s fight will be a big one as the segment for the Amaze has shrunk with only the upcoming Dzire and the Aura for the company. Launch likely in the coming months.

2. New Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Until now we knew the Dzire as an extension of the Swift or rather the Swift with a bigger boot. But this time, Maruti Suzuki has gone to great lengths to differentiate the sedan from the hatchback in terms of exterior design. Spy images reveal that the Swift’s grille has been swapped out for a new grille design with several thick horizontal slats.

The Dzire now looks more mature, premium and with those characteristic muscular lines, it feels more butch, like you don’t want to mess with it. The side profile stands out with evident lines running along its shoulder, and fresh dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, the design is solidified with LED tail lamps and a slim metallic strip above them.

A spy image has disclosed that the Dzire will come with a single-panel sunroof, which will be a first for its segment. The new Dzire is expected to feature a 9-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera, and an analogue instrument cluster. Safety features include six airbags, hill-hold assist, ESP, reverse parking camera, ABS, and EBD.

The powertrain for the new Dzire will be the 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated Z-series petrol engine from the Swift. It will deliver 80 bhp and 111.7 Nm of torque and be offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce a CNG variant of the Dzire at a later date.